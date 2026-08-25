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Rohde Nielsen completes maintenance dredging at Costa da Caparica

Business development
August 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed maintenance dredging and coastal protection works at Costa da Caparica, Portugal.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

Under the project, approximately 1,000,000 m³ of sand was dredged from the entrance channel to the Port of Lisbon and beneficially reused to strengthen coastal protection and mitigate erosion along 4 km of coastline at Costa da Caparica and São João da Caparica.

Executed by Njord R, Thor R, Brage R, Idun R and Rimfaxe R, the project marks another successful coastal protection campaign for Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente, the Danish company said.

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