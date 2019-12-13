Warrnambool Dredging Proposal on the Table

zoom Image source: Warrnambool City Council

Warrnambool City Council (VIC) is preparing a 10-year dredging strategy for the Port of Warrnambool and will seek community feedback on options for disposal of dredged sand.

The strategy will help ensure that dredging is done in a way that best meets community needs and those who use the port’s boat launching facilities.

“Dredging has been carried out at the Port of Warrnambool on behalf of the Victorian Government for many years,” Warrnambool Mayor Cr Tony Herbert said.

“It ensures there is enough water depth to make the area around the port navigable and the greater depth also helps diffuse wave energy at the launching ramp. Dredging has proven to be effective at reducing the height of waves experienced on the public boat ramp by as much as 40%.”

According to the release, there are four options for disposal of dredged material at the port.

Option 1. Disposal of dredged material in specially constructed retention ponds behind the dunes at Worm Bay.

Option 2. Disposal of dredged material on to a wide stretch of Lady Bay beach from the Pavilion Café to Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club (approx.) The deposited sand would be 20m wide and 2m deep.

Option 3. Hybrid which is a combination of options 1 and 2. Disposal of some material behind the dunes and some along the beach (up to 5,000 cubic meters of sand placed on the beach to stabilize the dune face).

Option 4. Near-shore marine disposal of dredged material. This would create an artificial sand reef. This would remain in place for a period of time before coastal action placed some material on the beach while a portion would be dispersed off-shore.

“Each of the options has advantages and disadvantages,” Cr Herbert said. “Council has a preference and it is option one which sees the sand placed behind the dunes. This means that none of the dredged sand re-enters Lady Bay and the sand is also able to be used elsewhere such as in roadbuilding.”

Details on each option are available online or in print form at the Civic Center.