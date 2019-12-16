Port of Oswego Feasibility Study Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has received approval and funding to initiate the Feasibility Study for the deepening of the Port of Oswego’s navigation channel.

The study will look at options to improve the economic efficiency of the harbor and the cost of making those improvements.

Deepening the harbor will unlock new business opportunities from salties, increase grain exports sourced from local farmers and boost the local economy,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “A deeper channel could add millions of dollars a year in business to the port and create dozens of new good-paying jobs, so I’ll keep fighting tooth and nail until this project’s viability is proven and funding is secured to get it underway.”

The Port of Oswego is a major receiving port on the Great Lakes and a critical Harbor of Refuge and generates recreation economic benefits totaling $72 million and supports 111 jobs.

The Buffalo District is looking forward to partnering with the board of Oswego and our stakeholders during this phase of the Feasibility Study,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, the commander of the Buffalo District.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Meetings on Long Beach Study

Two public meetings on the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report (Integrated Feasibility Study/Environmental Impact ...

read more →

Oswego Breakwater Work Done

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed construction of a maintenance repair on September 20 ...

read more →

Spotlight on Coastal Texas Study

Dr. Edmund Russo and Col. Timothy Vail from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District met with the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

USACE Meeting in Naples, FL

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, will host an informational ...

read more →

Collier County Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, are about to hold an ...

read more →

Coastal Study up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and non-Federal Sponsor, Miami-Dade County, will be the organizers of an ...

read more →

Oswego Works Progressing Well

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has just announced that the West Arrowhead breakwater work – ...

read more →

Oswego Breakwater Work Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, began construction of a maintenance repair on Thursday, July ...

read more →

New Milestone for Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville, Texas, is closer to deepening the Brownsville Ship Channel after receiving a key permit ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

USACE Awards Oswego Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $4.7 million contract to continue repairs on the ...

read more →

Exploring Potential of Bundaberg

Federal Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, and Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, have announced that $750,000 ...

read more →

Oswego Harbor Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $1.5 million contract to conduct dredging in the ...

read more →

Meetings on Prado Basin Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have public meetings to discuss the Prado Basin Ecosystem Restoration and ...

read more →

Spotlight on Blair Waterway Study

Officials with the Port of Tacoma and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, will hold a public ...

read more →

Coastal Texas Study on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, in cooperation with the non-Federal sponsor, Texas General ...

read more →