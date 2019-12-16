VIDEO Update on the Lake Worth Inlet Dredging

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Port of Palm Beach, Florida, has just released a new video on their YouTube Channel giving a unique look inside the 2019 Lake Worth Inlet dredging operations.

The Inlet is undergoing the dredging in order to remove sand shoals from the inlet that caused draft restrictions at the Port.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded this $3.5 million contract to Cashman Dredging of Quincy, Massachusetts.

During the scheme, the hopper dredger Atchafalaya is expected to remove over 50,000 cubic yards of sand from the harbor area.