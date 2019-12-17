Keppel O&M Delivers TSHD Sanderus to Jan De Nul

Keppel Offshore & Marine has officially handed over the 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus to Jan De Nul Group.

According to JDN, their fourth Ultra-Low Emission vessel was delivered today in Singapore.

This follows the delivery of three 3.500m3 TSHDs earlier this year. Keppel O&M is also currently building Ortelius, a 6.000m3 dredger which is identical to the Sanderus, with delivery expected in 1Q 2020.

Mr Tan Leong Peng, Executive Director (New Builds) of Keppel O&M, said, “We are pleased to support Jan De Nul’s strategy of building Ultra-Low Emission dredgers. Having delivered four of this type of dredgers, we have developed strong competencies and cost-efficiencies in this market.”

Sanderus is fitted with a two-stage filtering technique for exhaust gases. It complies with the EU Stage V and International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Tier III regulations.

Mr Robby De Backer, Director of Newbuilding Department of Jan De Nul Group, said, “Like all our new dredgers, Sanderus is equipped with a state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment system that extracts up to 99% of the nanoparticles from exhaust gases. It will enable dredging at the lowest levels of emissions to date.”

The new dredger will immediately sail to Belgium for maintenance dredging works on the river Scheldt and alongside the coast.