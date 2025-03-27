Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul transforms Pieter Coecke into Ultra-Low Emission vessel

Jan De Nul transforms Pieter Coecke into Ultra-Low Emission vessel

Vessels
March 27, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The vessel Pieter Coecke is active in the river Scheldt and the Port of Antwerp, sweep dredging and clearing debris and oil.

Photo courtesy of JDN

It does so on behalf of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of the Flemish government. Thanks to its new engines, equipped with ULEv technology, emissions are now reduced by 85% to even 98%.

At the end of 2024, the Pieter Coecke underwent maintenance at Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen, where it was fitted with new engines.

These engines feature ULEv technology, short for Ultra-Low Emission vessel. This technology reduces vessel emissions by 85 to 95% for nitrogen oxides and by 95 to 98% for particulate matter. As a result, Pieter Coecke now meets the stringent EU Stage V emission standards.

Jan De Nul aims to reduce its emissions by 40% by 2035. This is a huge challenge, but we are working towards it step by step. That’s why we are now exploring the possibility of moving from Stage V to Euro 6 in the coming years. This could further cut nitrogen oxide emissions by another 75%,” said Bart Praet, Area Manager Dredging Solutions at Jan De Nul.

Compliance with the EU Stage V emission standard was a key requirement for the Flemish government to extend the contract awarded to Jan De Nul in 2023.

The Pieter Coecke’s contract runs for three years but can be extended once, provided the vessel meets at least the EU Stage V standard by the third calendar year. The deadline for this was 30 June 2025, but it has now already been met.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles