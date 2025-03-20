Jan De Nul cutting dredging vessel’s emissions by up to 98% (VIDEO)

Back to overview
Dredging
March 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Over a decade ago, Jan De Nul was the first dredging company to equip all its new vessels with advanced filter technology that reduces their emissions by up to 98%. The company calls them Ultra-Low Emission vessels (ULEv).

In recent years, JDN’s Ultra-Low Emission vessels have been participating in the ‘Innovations in Coastline Management’ programme, run by the Dutch Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management.

The aim of this programme is to make a big step forward towards the ambition to make the maintenance of the Dutch coastline climate-neutral and circular by 2030.

In the latest video, Jonas Claus, Engineer Vessel Maintenance at Jan De Nul, explained how this works and how these efforts are generating new contracts in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

