HES Hartel Tank Terminal Handed Over to the Owner

Image source: HES

In recent months significant progress has been made in the development of the 1.3 million cbm HES Hartel Tank Terminal, a project of HES International.

Construction works for building the tanks and the related piping are in full swing and Port of Rotterdam Authority has completed works on the maritime facilities.

According to HES International, these facilities have been handed over to HES yesterday, an important milestone for the project.

Port of Rotterdam Authority started construction on the maritime facilities in January 2018. In addition to a 1,200 meter long deep-sea quay wall, a 1,000 meter-long quay wall has been built for inland barges, together with a 350 meter long jetty.

At the same time, dredging and earthmoving work have been undertaken, as well as bank and harbor basin protection. Work on all these maritime facilities are completed at the end of 2019, as planned.

Construction works for building the tanks and the related piping is in full swing and is executed by a consortium of contractors.

The new tank terminal will be the first terminal in the Netherlands that will be built according to the latest PGS 29 regulations for tank storage, meaning that the terminal will meet very high safety and environmental standards.

 

