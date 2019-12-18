VIDEO: Flinders Ports – Dredging Project 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Communikate et al, an Australian integrated marketing communications consultancy, has just released this very interesting video about the Port Adelaide dredging program, named Flinders Ports – Dredging Project 2019.

The shipping channel at Outer Harbor, Port Adelaide, is a busy hub that sees hundreds of trade and cruise vessels come and go each year, transporting goods and tourists into and out of South Australia.

The port was facing future challenges with infrastructure unable to accommodate the global trend of shipping liners using larger, more economical vessels. There was a need to widen the channel and swing basin to maintain competitiveness with other Australian capital city ports – most of which were already able to accommodate wider Post Panamax vessels without operational restrictions.

If the channel was not widened, there was a risk that containerized trade and cruise ships would “skip” Adelaide and use alternative Ports.