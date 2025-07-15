Important milestone reached for the Oakland dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
July 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Oakland (CA) has taken a big step in the development of a dredging project that will allow larger ships to efficiently sail in and out of the harbor.

Photo courtesy of Port of Oakland

According to the Port, the Turning Basins Widening Project has reached important milestone, as the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and approved advancement of the project at its meeting last Thursday.

The planned Turning Basins Widening Project involves dredging both the Inner and Outer Harbor turning basins at the Oakland Seaport to better allow bigger ships to turn around.

Vessels routinely calling Oakland today are larger, and in particular longer, and have transit restrictions resulting in inefficiencies which lead to delays, including plugging in to shore power, and negative economic impacts.

We’re moving forward on a long-standing project that will preserve the Port’s economic competitiveness and allow the Port to continue delivering benefits to the local region and nation,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Kristi McKenney.

McKenney continued by saying that they have listened to the community in the preparation of the FEIR to reduce major impacts, especially regarding air quality where the Port committed to additional ‘above and beyond’ measures to ensure the community is protected with air quality impacts reduced to less than significant.

We’re also using 100% electric dredging and creating beneficial reuse opportunities for new wetland restoration with the material generated from the project,” added McKenney.

The project’s design phase should begin later this year, with construction anticipated to begin in mid-2027.

