New Haven Coastal Storm Risk Management Plans on the Table

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is currently working on a Coastal Storm Risk Management feasibility study in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut and has developed a recommended draft plan for the “Long Wharf” area in New Haven.

The non-Federal project partner for the study is the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP).

This study is authorized by a resolution approved by the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Transportation, dated April 29, 2010.

The authorized study area includes approximately 1,700 square miles of coastal and riverine floodplains located within Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

Five primary focused-study areas (Stratford, Milford, New Haven, West Haven, and Fairfield) were identified in partnership with the Regional Councils of Governments in Connecticut for initial review.

Following site visits and coordination with the CT DEEP, the Town of Fairfield and City of New Haven were selected for further consideration based on level of local support, density of development, and vulnerability to coastal storm damages.

“Public comments on this proposed plan should be forwarded no later than Jan. 20, 2020 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District,” said USACE in their official statement.

