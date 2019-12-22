Highlights of the Week

Image source: Jan De Nul

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, 2018).

 

Jan De Nul Completes Liepaja Port Dredging

Jan De Nul Group has successfully completed the capital dredging works for the improvement of Liepaja Port in Latvia.

 

Van Oord Wins Eforie Coastal Protection Contract

Van Oord has been awarded a contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie.

 

South Wave Break Dredging Program Wraps Up

Boaties have received an early Christmas present with dredging work in the South Wave Break Island channel on the Gold Coast being finished sooner than originally planned, the Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) reports.

 

Gladstone Dredging Completed

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane was recently in the Port of Gladstone.

 

VIDEO: Flinders Ports – Dredging Project 2019

Communikate et al, an Australian integrated marketing communications consultancy, has just released this very interesting video about the Port Adelaide dredging program, named Flinders Ports – Dredging Project 2019.

 

 

 

 

