Damen Appoints New CEO

zoom Arnout Damen

Damen Shipyards Group has appointed Arnout Damen as the new CEO, succeeding René Berkvens, who held the position for more than 13 years.

Arnout Damen will take over the CEO position as of 1 January, when his current CCO position will be taken over by Jan-Wim Dekker.

Over the past nine years, Damen has been a member of the group’s Executive Board, responsible for operations and commercial affairs.

“We are extremely indebted to René for his commitment as our company’s top executive,” said Kommer Damen, the company’s Chairman and Arnout Damen’s father.

“Under his leadership, Damen has grown into a globally operating, leading player. We are therefore pleased that he continues to use his knowledge, network and experience for the company in preparation for his accession to the Supervisory Board.”

The shipbuilding company is also switching to a divisional structure with an aim to serve the market more effectively and efficiently.