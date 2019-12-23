Damen Appoints New CEO

Arnout Damen

Damen Shipyards Group has appointed Arnout Damen as the new CEO, succeeding René Berkvens, who held the position for more than 13 years.

Arnout Damen will take over the CEO position as of 1 January, when his current CCO position will be taken over by Jan-Wim Dekker.

Over the past nine years, Damen has been a member of the group’s Executive Board, responsible for operations and commercial affairs.

“We are extremely indebted to René for his commitment as our company’s top executive,” said Kommer Damen, the company’s Chairman and Arnout Damen’s father.

“Under his leadership, Damen has grown into a globally operating, leading player. We are therefore pleased that he continues to use his knowledge, network and experience for the company in preparation for his accession to the Supervisory Board.”

The shipbuilding company is also switching to a divisional structure with an aim to serve the market more effectively and efficiently.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Tramarsa Opts for Damen

Peruvian maritime services provider Tramarsa has taken delivery of a Damen Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 450. ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Latin America

Damen in cooperation with Endratech will next month launch their Dredging Seminar in Latin America. The Dredging ...

read more →

Van Wijngaarden Opts for Damen

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld for a Damen Multi Cat 3013, to ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

AUXILIA Naming Ceremony

Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld last week hosted a naming ceremony for S.T. Marine Support’s new Multi Cat AUXILIA. The ...

read more →

CEMEX Go Innovation VIDEO

﻿ The first of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredger class, a 103.5 meter MAD 3500, was launched at Damen Shipyards ...

read more →

Damen, Marc Ink Pontoon Deal

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract for the delivery of a pontoon to a France-based company, Marc SA. The ...

read more →

Damen MAD 3500 Hits the Water

The first of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredger class, a 103.5 meter MAD 3500, has been launched at Damen ...

read more →

DOP200 Busy in Wielsbeke

The Damen’s DOP200 submersible dredge pump was recently used at a sluice cleanup project in Wielsbeke, ...

read more →

Damen Seminar in Brisbane

Damen Services Brisbane, the Queensland Service Hub for the international Damen Shipyards Group, is set to host a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

First Steel Cut for Hanson Dredger

Damen Shipyards Galaţi, Romania, recently held a steel cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of a ...

read more →

Damen Plough in the Caspian Sea

For maintenance of a port access channel in the Caspian Sea, Damen recently delivered a plough to a local work ...

read more →

New Shoalbuster 2711 by Damen

Damen Shipyards Group said in their latest announcement that they will present its new design of Shoalbuster to the ...

read more →

Damen Delivers CSD500-S to ERA

Damen Dredging Equipment has delivered a customized CSD500-S to Australian customer, Energy Resources of Australia ...

read more →

Damen's Dredger for Hanson

Damen Shipyards Group and Hanson Aggregates Marine signed a contract earlier this month for construction of a ...

read more →

Damen to Invest in Bangladesh

Damen, a Dutch defense, shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate company, plans to invest in Bangladesh in a ...

read more →