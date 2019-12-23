Platte River Bank Stabilization Project Up for Comment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed breach repair along the Platte River bank just upstream of the confluence with the Missouri River near Plattsmouth.

This repair is an emergency action in response to damage caused during the March 2019 flood event.

Repairs would include placing a rock dike along the embankment for stabilization and then filling the breach with sand.

If left unrepaired, continued growth of the breach has the potential to cut off the Platte River and cause a shift of the confluence with the Missouri River.

This shift would cause unstable navigation channel depths, considerable Bank Stabilization and Navigation Project expense to stabilize the new confluence, sediment deposition with unknown impacts to river flood levels, and risk to adjacent infrastructure including the city of Plattsmouth water treatment facilities.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed work is January 3, 2020.