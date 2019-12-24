Port of Oswego Feasibility Study Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, received approval and funding recently to initiate the Feasibility Study for the deepening of the Port of Oswego’s navigation channel.

The study will look at options to improve the economic efficiency of the harbor and the cost of making those improvements.

“Deepening the harbor will unlock new business opportunities from salties, increase grain exports sourced from local farmers and boost the local economy,” said Senator Charles Schumer.

“A deeper channel could add millions of dollars a year in business to the port and create dozens of new good-paying jobs, so I’ll keep fighting tooth and nail until this project’s viability is proven and funding is secured to get it underway.”

The Port of Oswego is a major receiving port on the Great Lakes and a critical Harbor of Refuge and generates recreation economic benefits totaling $72 million and supports 111 jobs.

“The Buffalo District is looking forward to partnering with the board of Oswego and our stakeholders during this phase of the Feasibility Study,” concluded Lt. Col. Jason Toth, the commander of the Buffalo District.