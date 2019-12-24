Shoalwater Bay Work Wraps Up

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, has completed work responding to a request for assistance from the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe to help with the tribe’s efforts to repair a flood risk reduction berm near Tokeland, Washington.

Crews have been onsite since December 19 conducting 24-hour operations working on both the low tide cycles.

The team assisted with stabilizing 1,800 linear feet of berm and placing an additional 1,900 feet of protective rock on the toe of the berm.

According to USACE, the tribe had been placing riprap along the dune to reduce the threat of breaching prior to the request.

“The team of emergency responders worked in two shifts 24 hours a day to place rock along the berm in order to reduce the risk to the Tokeland community,” said Tony Doersam with Seattle District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Management Branch.

The Corps last repaired the Shoalwater Bay Barrier Dune in 2018.