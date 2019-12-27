Jan De Nul’s TSHD Galileo Galilei Launched in China
Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched today at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Dalian, China.
The 18,000m³ TSHD will be equipped with a two stage highly efficient exhaust gas filter system.
This will result in emissions complying with the European Stage V regulations for inland waterway vessels.
According to Jan De Nul, it is expected that the delivery of the newbuild will take place in 2020.