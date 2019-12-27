Jan De Nul’s TSHD Galileo Galilei Launched in China

Image source: JDN

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched today at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Dalian, China.

The 18,000m³ TSHD will be equipped with a two stage highly efficient exhaust gas filter system.

This will result in emissions complying with the European Stage V regulations for inland waterway vessels.

According to Jan De Nul, it is expected that the delivery of the newbuild will take place in 2020.

 

