Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, 2019).

Titan LNG Delivers LNG to TSHD Scheldt River Via Trucks

A joint effort between Port of Brest, CCIMBO, DEME and Titan LNG resulted in the successful truck-to-ship LNG bunkering of the Scheldt River, the DEME owned LNG powered hopper dredger, last week.

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Galileo Galilei Launched in China

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched last week at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Dalian, China.

Royal IHC: DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

New mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to Colombia, Royal IHC said in their latest announcement.

Boskalis Nabs Port of Rotterdam Dredging Contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has won a multi-year contract for a maintenance dredging project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ensuring the continued safe access to the Port of Rotterdam.

Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. recently released a video about the Duqm project which involves the creation of an enormous port area that will house, among other things, a bulk terminal and a refinery.