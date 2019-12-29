Highlights of the Week

Image source: Boskalis

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, 2019).

 

Titan LNG Delivers LNG to TSHD Scheldt River Via Trucks

A joint effort between Port of Brest, CCIMBO, DEME and Titan LNG resulted in the successful truck-to-ship LNG bunkering of the Scheldt River, the DEME owned LNG powered hopper dredger, last week.

 

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Galileo Galilei Launched in China

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched last week at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Dalian, China.

 

Royal IHC: DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

New mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to Colombia, Royal IHC said in their latest announcement.

 

Boskalis Nabs Port of Rotterdam Dredging Contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has won a multi-year contract for a maintenance dredging project in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ensuring the continued safe access to the Port of Rotterdam.

 

Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. recently released a video about the Duqm project which involves the creation of an enormous port area that will house, among other things, a bulk terminal and a refinery.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Newell Beach to Get New Sand

Sand removed from the Daintree River Ferry channel will be spread across Newell Beach (Queensland, Australia) over ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 25 – March 3, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 7, 2018 – January 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 31, 2018 – January ...

read more →