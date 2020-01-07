Meeting on Tacoma Harbor Navigation Set for January 15

A public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility report and draft environmental assessment (EA) will take place on January 15.

Sessions begin at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Moore Branch of the Tacoma Public Library in Tacoma, Washington, said USACE.

The meeting will focus on the Corps’ draft report and draft EA resulting from a General Investigation of dredging the Blair Waterway to improve navigation at the Port of Tacoma.

USACE officials will begin each session with an open house followed by a presentation and an opportunity to comment on the Corps’ report.

The Corps is accepting public comments on the draft report and EA for a 60-day period beginning December 18, 2019, and ending February 16, 2020.