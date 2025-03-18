Puyallup Tribe and NWSA to construct new pier on the East Blair Waterway

Back to overview
Berth Expansion
March 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Puyallup Tribe and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have joined forces to construct a new berth on the East Blair Waterway.

Photo courtesy of NWSA

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the Tribe and the NWSA intend to construct a new pier adjacent to one on the East Blair Waterway and to jointly market and operate both facilities.

The new pier will be built on approximately 22 acres of Tribal property adjacent to the existing East Blair Terminal 1 (EB1).

The Port of Tacoma and Tribe have worked together on advance preparations needed in the Blair Waterway to allow for the development of the new facility.

The Port has invested in conceptual design work, waterway depth analysis, and ship simulation to ensure future plans for cutback and dredging work will provide unimpeded vessel navigation to the piers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also been an important partner in the process. The Port will continue to work alongside the Tribe to finalize the design, permitting and construction processes.

