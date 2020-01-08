Bed Leveling Operations Begin in Port of Geelong

Victorian Regional Channels Authority (VRCA) is currently conducting ‘bed-leveling’ operations in selected areas of the channels, berths and approaches of the Port of Geelong, located on the shores of Corio Bay at Geelong, Victoria.

The bed leveling exercise is designed to re-distribute sediment to deeper parts of the channel.

The project stared earlier this week, aiming to ensure charted depths of the channel will be maintained and a safe underkeel clearance provided to continue to ensure the safe navigation of vessels visiting the port, said VRCA.

“The operations will be undertaken within the requirements of the Marine and Coastal Management Act with consent approved by Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP),” according to their official announcement.

The works will be conducted by Tug EDI, a 24m twin screw utility vessel, operating in various locations within the berths and channels within Port of Geelong waters, said VRCA.