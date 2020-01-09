Red Rock Crane Package for New Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

zoom Image source: Red Rock

Keppel FELS in Singapore has awarded Red Rock a contract for the delivery of two cranes for the new build Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for a Dutch shipowner.

According to Red Rock, the two cranes are tailor made and fit for purpose to best serve the needs of the shipowner.

The company also announced that they have existing contracts for delivery of cranes for the first two vessels and this will be the third TSHD with a crane package from Red Rock.

“Again we are proud to have entered this partnership within the dredging industry. It shows that Red Rock can be a trusted long time partner for advanced lifting and handling equipment for the international dredging industry,” said Thomas Holte, Chief Commercial Officer at Red Rock.

As reported, each dredger will receive a knuckle jib crane and a fixed boom crane – one with 25T capacity and the other with a 45T capacity.

Both cranes are designed for load handling onboard and overboard the vessel, and will be equipped with the technology and structure that can perform optimally under the unique conditions of a dredging carrier vessel, Red Rock said in the release.