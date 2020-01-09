Red Rock Crane Package for New Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

Image source: Red Rock

Keppel FELS in Singapore has awarded Red Rock a contract for the delivery of two cranes for the new build Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for a Dutch shipowner.

According to Red Rock, the two cranes are tailor made and fit for purpose to best serve the needs of the shipowner.

The company also announced that they have existing contracts for delivery of cranes for the first two vessels and this will be the third TSHD with a crane package from Red Rock.

Again we are proud to have entered this partnership within the dredging industry. It shows that Red Rock can be a trusted long time partner for advanced lifting and handling equipment for the international dredging industry,” said Thomas Holte, Chief Commercial Officer at Red Rock.

As reported, each dredger will receive a knuckle jib crane and a fixed boom crane – one with 25T capacity and the other with a 45T capacity.

Both cranes are designed for load handling onboard and overboard the vessel, and will be equipped with the technology and structure that can perform optimally under the unique conditions of a dredging carrier vessel, Red Rock said in the release.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

