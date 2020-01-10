Massey’s Ditch Dredging About to Begin

J.F. Brennan Construction of La Crosse, Wisc., is ready to begin work on the 2020 Massey’s Ditch dredging project.

Massey’s Ditch, an important navigation channel that runs between Rehoboth Bay and Indian River Bay, will be dredged starting this January.

During the works, the waterway will be dredged to a width of 100 feet and a depth of 7.5 feet below Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW).

The contractor will remove approximately 100,000 cubic yards of material from the channel and adjacent areas including the entrance to Baker’s Channel, on the north side of Lynch Thicket Island, and a large shoal between the south end of Lynch Thicket Island and Middle Island.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, dredging is scheduled to begin in early January and will take approximately 31 days to complete the works.

The dredged material will be used to re-nourish the beach north of the inlet providing erosion and storm damage protection to the Route 1 bridge approach. It will also restore a heavily used public recreational beach area.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

USACE Meeting in Stratford, CT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, held a public information meeting recently in the Baldwin ...

read more →

Massey’s Ditch Work on the Way

DNREC’s Shoreline & Waterway Management Section is preparing for the upcoming dredging of a vital channel for ...

read more →

USACE Meeting in Stratford, CT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is seeking public comment on the Proposed Plan for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Three DNREC Events on Dredging

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control of the state of Delaware’s (DNREC) Shoreline ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

Venice Dredging About to Begin

Maintenance dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice will begin mid-October, reports the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Massey’s Ditch Work in November

The Massey’s Ditch Channel dredging scheme in Delaware is finally set to begin in November, WMDT (47 ABC) reports.  ...

read more →

Jenkins to Dredge Haslar Marina

Jenkins Marine Ltd is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging project within Haslar Marina Gosport and the ...

read more →

All Set for Surfside Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just announced that construction mobilization will ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Rio Grande Chief's Report Signed

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, yesterday signed the ...

read more →

Godalming Scheme Almost Done

Construction works on the Godalming Flood Alleviation Scheme are now in the finishing stages, according to the ...

read more →

State Rebids Massey’s Ditch Work

After not receiving an acceptable bid the first time around, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and ...

read more →

Oceanside Dredge About to Begin

Manson Construction is making final preparations for the upcoming Oceanside Harbor dredging project. Over the next ...

read more →

All Set for Dismal Swamp Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to begin Dismal Swamp Canal dredging early next week – roughly a year ahead ...

read more →

Sand Hill River Project Complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently closed out its Sand Hill River Aquatic Ecosystem ...

read more →