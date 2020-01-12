Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, 2020).

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika, Four Dead, Three Kidnapped

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when operating 3nm from the mouth of the Ramos River, off the coast of Nigeria.

Inland Dredging Wraps Up Work on Ten Memphis District Harbors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Memphis District has several missions associated with the Mississippi River. One of the most important is to keep the river channel at a depth that allows the river barge industry to dependably transport goods up and down the river.

Keel Laid for New IHC Easydredge for Peruvian Cohidro

A keel laying ceremony for a new IHC Easydredge 700 took place last week at the Rio Maguari Shipyard in Belem, Para, Brazil.

VIDEO: Dredging at the Port of Spain Port

On Wednesday 8th January, 2020, Senator Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, and Ms. Trudy Ann Gill-Conlon visited the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal to witness the ongoing dredging project.

Annisquam River Dredging Project Almost Halfway Done

The first season of the Annisquam River federal navigation project in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is moving on nicely, according to Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro.