Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Ningo-Prampram Scheme

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod recently for the commencement of work on the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project.

The project, to be undertaken by Messrs Bridge Global Consolidated Limited, is meant to protect a coastal stretch of five kilometers from tidal waves, beach erosion and flooding.

The $69m coastal development program, which is under the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project, involves construction of an armor rock revetment, the construction of a system of groins and the land reclamation operations.

It is expected that the scheme will be wrapped up in four years.

Upon completion, the project will boost fishing activities, protect livelihoods, improve sanitation and health, facilitate the development of civil infrastructure, develop tourism infrastructure and promote tourism, protect social infrastructure, enhance future physical development and create jobs.