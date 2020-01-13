Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Ningo-Prampram Scheme

Image source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo facebook

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod recently for the commencement of work on the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project.

The project, to be undertaken by Messrs Bridge Global Consolidated Limited, is meant to protect a coastal stretch of five kilometers from tidal waves, beach erosion and flooding.

The $69m coastal development program, which is under the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project, involves construction of an armor rock revetment, the construction of a system of groins and the land reclamation operations.

It is expected that the scheme will be wrapped up in four years.

Upon completion, the project will boost fishing activities, protect livelihoods, improve sanitation and health, facilitate the development of civil infrastructure, develop tourism infrastructure and promote tourism, protect social infrastructure, enhance future physical development and create jobs.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

