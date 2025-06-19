Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Moffatt & Nichol wins Karumba contract

Moffatt & Nichol wins Karumba contract

Coastal Erosion
June 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Moffatt & Nichol has won a contract by Carpentaria Shire Council to undertake the detailed design of the next stage of the Karumba Point Shoreline Protection Project.

photo courtesy of Moffatt & Nichol

The project is set to further enhance the resilience of this small town located in the southern section of the Gulf of Carpentaria and builds on the earlier stages of the project completed in 2024.

Council said that they have concluded all 8 phases of their Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy.

As part of the process, Council has undertaken a series of investigations to inform short and long-term management of the coastal zone, and how we can enhance resilience and adapt to changing coastal hazards.

Coastal hazards include erosion of sandy coastlines, and short or long-term seawater inundation of low-lying areas.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles