Seaton Hole Coast Protection Scheme moves ahead

Coastal Erosion
June 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

East Devon District Council’s Cabinet has taken a key step forward to progress the Seaton Hole Coast Protection Scheme by recommending upfront investment.

photo courtesy of East Devon District Council

A final decision will be made by the Full Council on 18 June 2025.

At last night’s meeting, Cabinet recommended approval of up to £673,500 funding to give the best chance of progressing the rock purchase and delivery this year.

However, risks such as barge availability, weather and sea state mean that the timing of the scheme is not guaranteed. The decision is critical to help reduce delays and cost increases,” the council said.

The proposed scheme aims to reduce coastal erosion at Seaton Hole, minimizing the risk of cliff falls.

The project includes increasing the volume of existing rock armor at the base of the cliffs, upgrading gabion baskets, and maintaining the current seawall.

Flood & Coastal Erosion Risk Management Grant in Aid funding of £2.227 million has already been approved by the Environment Agency. However, to meet our current program, 7,000 tons of rock must be delivered by sea by September,” the council concluded.

