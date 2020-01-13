New Harelbeke Lock Opens

Image source: Jan De Nul

The official inauguration of a new lock complex along the Lys river in Harelbeke, Belgium, took place last week, Jan De Nul said in their latest announcement. 

The Joint Venture ‘Leieland’, of which Jan De Nul Group is part, designed and built the new lock and dam in order to improve the connection over water between Paris and Antwerp.

“Thanks to a few large-scale infrastructure works in France, Wallonia and Flanders, inland vessels up to 4,500 tonnes can sail between Paris and Antwerp. These infrastructure works include the renovation of locks, dams and quay walls, the deepening of canals or digging of new ones, or the raising of bridges,” said Jan De Nul in its release.

Infrastructure works carried out by Leieland included:

  • Demolition of old infrastructure;
  • New lock (230m long, 12.5m wide x 4.70m water depth);
  • New weir (2 weir segments each 12.5m wide);
  • Pump station with turbines;
  • Fish ladder;
  • Quay walls (2km);
  • Dredging works;
  • Installation of new steel bridge bridge (80m and 1,000 tonnes), etc.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

IJmuiden Project Continues

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands ...

read more →

Terneuzen VIDEO Update

﻿ DEME Group has just released the latest video update on their work at the New Lock Terneuzen in the Netherlands. ...

read more →

Bell 200 Working in Belgium (PHOTO)

Bell Dredging Pumps BV has just released a photo of their Bell 200 dredging pump with double cutter head working in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

TSHD Lange Wapper in Terneuzen

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Lange Wapper is currently busy working on the New Lock ...

read more →

Damen Lays Keel for MAD 3500

A keel laying ceremony of a Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 vessel, to be built for Hanson Aggregates Marine, ...

read more →

Pool 5 EA Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District has released a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for ...

read more →

Funding Boost for New Soo Lock

Lake Carriers’ Association reported yesterday (September 17) that the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved ...

read more →

Autumn Update on IJmuiden Work

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands ...

read more →

Dredging the Ouachita-Black River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, in coordination with USACE St. Paul District, is deploying ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

New Sea Lock in Zeebrugge Okd

The Flemish Government has adopted the final preference decision for a new sea lock in Zeebrugge, confirming that ...

read more →

IJmuiden Update for July/August

OpenIJ – a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, the Netherlands ...

read more →

IJmuiden Update for May and June

In May and June, OpenIJ –  a consortium of construction companies building the world’s largest sea lock in ...

read more →

IJmuiden March and April Update

The construction activities on the site of the new sea lock in IJmuiden are moving forward, according to the latest ...

read more →

Princess Beatrix Lock Opens

The Dutch Princess Beatrix, in the presence of the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van ...

read more →

Grantham Dredging Underway

Boats will return to the Grantham Canal stretch for the first time in 90 years after the dredging project is ...

read more →