New Harelbeke Lock Opens

zoom Image source: Jan De Nul

The official inauguration of a new lock complex along the Lys river in Harelbeke, Belgium, took place last week, Jan De Nul said in their latest announcement.

The Joint Venture ‘Leieland’, of which Jan De Nul Group is part, designed and built the new lock and dam in order to improve the connection over water between Paris and Antwerp.

“Thanks to a few large-scale infrastructure works in France, Wallonia and Flanders, inland vessels up to 4,500 tonnes can sail between Paris and Antwerp. These infrastructure works include the renovation of locks, dams and quay walls, the deepening of canals or digging of new ones, or the raising of bridges,” said Jan De Nul in its release.

Infrastructure works carried out by Leieland included: