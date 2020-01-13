USACE to Complete Princeville Flood Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced additional work that it plans to accomplish with supplemental Construction account funding provided in Public Law 116-20, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Disaster Relief Act, 2019, signed into law June 6, 2019.

Among other things, Public Law 116-20 provided $3.258 billion in five appropriations accounts: Investigations; Construction; Mississippi River and Tributaries; Operation and Maintenance; and Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies.

USACE will use an estimated $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete construction of the Princeville, North Carolina, flood and storm damage reduction project.

On Sept. 26, 2019, the Corps announced the allocation of $2.483 billion in the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies, Operation and Maintenance, and Mississippi River and Tributaries accounts to repair damages to projects resulting from natural disasters and perform emergency dredging of shoaled material deposited at Corps navigation projects by natural disasters.

According to Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Work, the supplemental funding allocated to the Princeville, North Carolina, project will help to reduce flood risks to this community from storms in the future.