Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Oak Island beachfill project postponed to the 2025-2026 winter season

Oak Island beachfill project postponed to the 2025-2026 winter season

Beach Nourishment
March 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Oak Island, North Carolina, has presented the latest update on the upcoming Beach Nourishment Project.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Oak Island

The Town solicited bids for the project from October 15, 2024, to November 12, 2024. Due to Contractor requests, local officials provided the options to bid the project for construction during the dredging window in 2024/2025 and during the dredging window in 2025/2026.

Due to sea turtle nesting constraints, dredging with beach placement is allowed between November 16 and April 30.

Bids were opened on November 12, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Two companies bid on the project. Both companies’ bids for the 2024 / 2025 season were significantly above a feasible budget for the Town, which was reflective of the fact that there is essentially no availability of dredging company equipment to conduct the project during that timeframe.

The pricing for the 2025/2026 season was closer to the Town’s available budget and the Town is currently in negotiations with the apparent low bidder to determine whether a project can be awarded for construction during the 2025/2026 season.

If negotiations are not successful, the project will be rebid in 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles