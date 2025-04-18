McFarland completes Red Flag dredging assignment

Back to overview
Dredging
April 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Army Corps dredge McFarland has returned from another successful dredging mission.

Photo courtesy of Kenneth Goldberg/USACE

To combat shoaling and maintain a safe and navigable waterway, the dredge McFarland was busy recently dredging near the entrance of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina.

During her deployment, she dredged more than 335,000 cubic yards of material near the entrance, opening the navigation channel to -44 feet MLLW.

After completing the Red Flag callout emergency dredging (mission complete 7 days ahead of schedule) McFarland returned to Fort Mifflin for a refuel and new assignments.

