SCELP: Environmental concerns over Georgetown dredging

March 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sediment that has been left undisturbed for decades in Georgetown Harbor could be hiding potential threats, South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP) said.

photo courtesy of SCELP

On behalf of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL), we are raising concerns about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) dredging project in Georgetown Harbor,” SCELP said.

“We believe the current environmental assessment falls short and are calling for a supplemental environmental impact statement that thoroughly examines the risks of unearthed toxins and chemicals, which could jeopardize public safety.”

[CCL is] concerned about the water quality impacts it can have when you are stirring up all these sediments that have been settled for approximately 15-20 years since there has not been a dredging project in a while, and there also hasn’t been studies done fully by the army corps in a while,” staff attorney Monica Whalen added.

The USACE and Department of Environmental Services are taking public comments regarding this matter until April 4.

