Pirat X – The Biggest Dredger in Africa (VIDEO)

The cutter suction dredger Pirat X is the flagship of B&Q Dredging fleet and one of the biggest CSDs in the world.

With three pumps and roughly 10,000 horsepower, it can dredge and transport up to 12.000m³ soil-water mixture per hour at depths of up to 50 meters.

Being the biggest dredger in Africa, the vessel is a powerful partner in all major coastal hydraulic engineering projects – from harbor construction and dredging navigable channels to reclaiming beaches.

The Pirat X is equipped with leading-edge aggregates and corresponding control and monitoring systems.

Dredging in the field is continuously monitored and evaluated with underwater viewing equipment in combination with a DGPS system and mixture density and speed measuring system.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

