Pirat X – The Biggest Dredger in Africa (VIDEO)
The cutter suction dredger Pirat X is the flagship of B&Q Dredging fleet and one of the biggest CSDs in the world.
With three pumps and roughly 10,000 horsepower, it can dredge and transport up to 12.000m³ soil-water mixture per hour at depths of up to 50 meters.
Being the biggest dredger in Africa, the vessel is a powerful partner in all major coastal hydraulic engineering projects – from harbor construction and dredging navigable channels to reclaiming beaches.
The Pirat X is equipped with leading-edge aggregates and corresponding control and monitoring systems.
Dredging in the field is continuously monitored and evaluated with underwater viewing equipment in combination with a DGPS system and mixture density and speed measuring system.