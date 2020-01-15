Pirat X – The Biggest Dredger in Africa (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cutter suction dredger Pirat X is the flagship of B&Q Dredging fleet and one of the biggest CSDs in the world.

With three pumps and roughly 10,000 horsepower, it can dredge and transport up to 12.000m³ soil-water mixture per hour at depths of up to 50 meters.

Being the biggest dredger in Africa, the vessel is a powerful partner in all major coastal hydraulic engineering projects – from harbor construction and dredging navigable channels to reclaiming beaches.

The Pirat X is equipped with leading-edge aggregates and corresponding control and monitoring systems.

Dredging in the field is continuously monitored and evaluated with underwater viewing equipment in combination with a DGPS system and mixture density and speed measuring system.