Lochmaddy Pier Contract Goes to L&M Keating

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, has awarded a £10.1m contract to marine, civil engineering and building contractor, L&M Keating Ltd to carry out upgrade works at Lochmaddy Pier in North Uist.

Under the contract, Keating will be responsible for completing all civil engineering works for the harbor upgrade project, including pier strengthening and extension, upgraded fendering, land reclamation and seabed dredging.

The infrastructure upgrade work at Lochmaddy is part of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Project, which involves significant harbor upgrades at the three ports at Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Uig.

The work is designed to improve and modernize harbor facilities and prepare the way for new vessels.

Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands Paul Wheelhouse, said: “I am very pleased to see the planned upgrade of Lochmaddy Pier moving forward with the award of this contract, following the recent award of the contract for construction works at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris. Work can now begin on the construction phase of the project, which will deliver an improved experience for the passengers who use these important services.”

The work will begin this January and is expected to be completed in spring 2021.