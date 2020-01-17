Construction Progresses on the East Dike Project in China

Image source: KCAP

The construction of the East Dike on the Dapeng Peninsula near Shenzhen in China is progressing rapidly, reports KACP.

In its latest update on the project KCAP said that in order to ensure protection against storm surges in the near future, hard work has been done on site on the realization of the primary flood defense wall.

According to the company, only half a year after winning the design competition by KCAP + Felixx and in less than three months of construction work, the raw construction of the sea wall of the demonstration zone has already been completed.

KCAP also added that the project translates the necessity of coastal protection into development potential. Thus the multifunctional structure safeguards and reinforces the ecological value and identity of identified subareas of the Dapeng peninsula.

Following the typhoon Mangkhut, an international competition was launched to develop a plan to restore the coastline and raise protection standards against the more frequent occurrence of extreme weather events.

KCAP+FELIXX developed the ‘Triple dike strategy’, a multifaceted dike system that allows for an integrated approach towards the climate adaptive reorganization of the shore.

The whole project is expected to be completed in 2021.

 

