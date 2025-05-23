Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: China’s first eco-friendly large-power CSD enters service

VIDEO: China’s first eco-friendly large-power CSD enters service

Dredging
May 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

China’s first eco-friendly high-power cutter suction dredger (CSD) Junchuan is now fully operational in Yan’an, Shaanxi.

photo courtesy of China Communications Construction

In just one year, it aims to remove 6 million cubic meters of silt, an amount equivalent to filling six 80,000-seat stadiums.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles