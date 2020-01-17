Shinnecock Inlet Works About to Begin

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Army Corps yesterday announced measures to reverse flood damage west of Shinnecock Inlet after two storms in October 2019 resulted in severe erosion and large losses of sand along the shoreline.

The damage threatened properties west of the Shinnecock Inlet, including Dune Road, an evacuation route, commercial fishing plants, marina facilities, and public restaurants, leading New York State to issue a request in November 2019 for emergency repairs.

USACE has awarded a $10.7 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oakbrook, Illinois, to address the significant coastline storm damages encountered at the West of Shinnecock Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project on the south shore of Long Island.

These critical repairs will replenish the beach and strengthen protections against future flooding along the South Shore,” Governor Cuomo said.

Work is expected to begin within the first week of February 2020 and be completed before the end of March, pending good weather.

New York District Commander Col. Thomas D. Asbery said, “Awarding this contract will allow USACE to address the coastal flooding at West of Shinnecock Inlet. Safety continues to be our top priority as we develop tangible solutions to mitigate risk to these communities.

USACE plans on placing an estimated 600,000 cubic yards of sand to enhance coastal storm risk reduction measures. Great Lakes will bring in a cutterhead dredge to perform the beach replenishment work at WOSI, ensuring no impacts to other projects currently underway at West Hampton Beach and Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

All Set for Massey’s Ditch Works

J.F. Brennan Construction of La Crosse, Wisc., is ready to begin work on the 2020 Massey’s Ditch dredging project. ...

read more →

WOSI Project on the Way

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open a solicitation of bids for the West of ...

read more →

Zeldin Tours Dune Road

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin and Chief Engineer of the Suffolk County Department of Public Works William Hillman ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Oregon Inlet Meeting This Week

The Oregon Inlet Task Force meeting for the purpose of reviewing and discussing proprietary boat plans for their ...

read more →

Ocean City Beachfill in January

Ocean City Mayor, Jay Gillian, has announced a rough timeline for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’s beach ...

read more →

Currituck in Ocean City Inlet

The hopper dredger Currituck, owned and operated by the USACE Wilmington District, returned to the Ocean City Inlet ...

read more →

Seven Mile Beachfill Starts Soon

The Army Corps’ Philadelphia District has awarded a $7.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ...

read more →

FIMI Scheme Makes Progress

The Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (FIMI) continues making progress, the ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Dredging Begins

The Ocean City Inlet dredging program is about to begin, the Maryland Congressman Andy Harris said in his latest ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Woomera Ready for Cairns Job

The second stage of the Cairns Shipping Development Project officially started today with the arrival of the ...

read more →

Murden Busy in Ocean City Inlet

The split hull dredger Murden is currently very busy working in and around Ocean City Inlet as part of the ...

read more →

Meeting on OC Shoaling

The USACE’s Baltimore District hosted a public meeting May 30 at the Worcester County Library – Berlin ...

read more →

Carolina Beach Works in Mid-April

New Hanover County is actively working with state partners and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to begin ...

read more →

Sebastian Inlet Dredge Progresses

Dredging works to remove approximately 150,000 cubic yards of sand from the Sebastian Inlet in Florida are moving ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Work Kicks Off

USACE, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Worcester County signed a Project Partnership Agreement last ...

read more →