Shinnecock Inlet Works About to Begin

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Army Corps yesterday announced measures to reverse flood damage west of Shinnecock Inlet after two storms in October 2019 resulted in severe erosion and large losses of sand along the shoreline.

The damage threatened properties west of the Shinnecock Inlet, including Dune Road, an evacuation route, commercial fishing plants, marina facilities, and public restaurants, leading New York State to issue a request in November 2019 for emergency repairs.

USACE has awarded a $10.7 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oakbrook, Illinois, to address the significant coastline storm damages encountered at the West of Shinnecock Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project on the south shore of Long Island.

“These critical repairs will replenish the beach and strengthen protections against future flooding along the South Shore,” Governor Cuomo said.

Work is expected to begin within the first week of February 2020 and be completed before the end of March, pending good weather.

New York District Commander Col. Thomas D. Asbery said, “Awarding this contract will allow USACE to address the coastal flooding at West of Shinnecock Inlet. Safety continues to be our top priority as we develop tangible solutions to mitigate risk to these communities.”

USACE plans on placing an estimated 600,000 cubic yards of sand to enhance coastal storm risk reduction measures. Great Lakes will bring in a cutterhead dredge to perform the beach replenishment work at WOSI, ensuring no impacts to other projects currently underway at West Hampton Beach and Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet.