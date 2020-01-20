Boost for Port Beach Rock Wall

The McGowan Government will contribute $200,000 towards a temporary rock wall to protect the infrastructure at Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia.

Port Beach was identified as an at-risk location in the Coastal Erosion Hotspots in Western Australia report released last year.

This $200,000 contribution follows a State Government grant of $50,000 provided to the City of Fremantle in August last year to undertake further analysis on the issue of coastal erosion at Port Beach.

The funding will be matched by the City of Fremantle to build the $400,000 rock wall, which will serve as an interim measure to protect local infrastructure.

The project will involve constructing a rock wall to adjoin the existing wall in front of the beach change rooms and replenishing sand on the dune in front of Coast Café.

The City of Fremantle is aiming to have the wall built prior to winter, when the area is more prone to damaging weather and severe erosion.

A technical advisory group for the North Fremantle development precinct has been formed to investigate options for the long-term solution to erosion in the area.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Louth County Plan on Display

Louth County Council, Ireland, has announced its intention to carry out coastal protection works at two locations ...

read more →

West Bay Sea Defenses Complete

Vital sea defense work that will help protect West Bay from future flooding has been completed on time and on ...

read more →

Protecting West Bay Esplanade

Work on the new sea defense wall along West Bay Esplanade will begin again today, Dorset Council said in its latest ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Sidmouth Beach Plan on Display

Members of the Sidmouth Beach Management Scheme Steering Group met on 22 August for an update on the project’s ...

read more →

Aberdeen Beach Closes

Access to a 500m section of Aberdeen beach is being closed to the public from Friday, 12 July, due to considerable ...

read more →

West Beach Project in Full Swing

The Dorset Coast Forum has just released the latest update on the multi-million pound sea defense project at West ...

read more →

West Beach Project Continues

Rock deliveries for the multi-million pound sea defense project at West Bay, West Dorset, are now complete, the ...

read more →

Palm Beach Works – Phase 2

The City of Gold Coast has just announced that the Phase 2 of the Palm Beach Shoreline Project in now underway. ...

read more →

Townsville Project Moves Forward

The $193 million Port of Townsville Channel Upgrade Project has taken another major step with a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Restoring Golden Beach

Work to restore Queensland’s Golden Beach will soon be underway thanks to a grant from the Palaszczuk ...

read more →

Fixing Damage in Franklin Area

More than a year after last January’s storms in Franklin Local Board area, work to fix the damage left in their ...

read more →

Mitigating Flaxmill Beach Erosion

Work is progressing on options to mitigate beach erosion at Flaxmill Bay, as part of a wider program of work to ...

read more →

SATO to Build Arrecife Seawall

OHL, through its specialized subsidiary SATO, has obtained a new contract for the construction of a new sea wall in ...

read more →

Hastings Harbor Project Complete

Mackley has successfully completed a project to maintain the structural integrity of the harbor arm in the historic ...

read more →

West Bay Work on the Way

The Environment Agency and West Dorset District Council have partnered up to work on new multi-million pound sea ...

read more →