Boost for Port Beach Rock Wall

The McGowan Government will contribute $200,000 towards a temporary rock wall to protect the infrastructure at Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia.

Port Beach was identified as an at-risk location in the Coastal Erosion Hotspots in Western Australia report released last year.

This $200,000 contribution follows a State Government grant of $50,000 provided to the City of Fremantle in August last year to undertake further analysis on the issue of coastal erosion at Port Beach.

The funding will be matched by the City of Fremantle to build the $400,000 rock wall, which will serve as an interim measure to protect local infrastructure.

The project will involve constructing a rock wall to adjoin the existing wall in front of the beach change rooms and replenishing sand on the dune in front of Coast Café.

The City of Fremantle is aiming to have the wall built prior to winter, when the area is more prone to damaging weather and severe erosion.

A technical advisory group for the North Fremantle development precinct has been formed to investigate options for the long-term solution to erosion in the area.