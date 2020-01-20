Siuslaw Dredging Underway

The Port of Siuslaw, Oregon, has just released these beautiful photos from their latest dredging project.

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the Port of Siuslaw have partnered to complete dredging at the Port of Siuslaw inner boat basin.

The dredger Laura and her support tug Ms. SoCo started the dredging Wednesday afternoon, January 15th.

The basin has collected sand and silt to a point where some slips were unusable for the commercial and recreational fleet or are only accessible during high tide. Inadequate depth in the marina has also caused damage to dock infrastructure.

The dredging project alleviates these challenges by removing approximately 12,000 cubic yards of sediment from the marina, enabling boats to navigate and access slips safely and efficiently.