MTCC Nets Meedhoo Dredging Contract

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the Dh. Meedhoo Harbor construction works.

Meedhoo, an island in Dhaalu Atoll, is the northernmost inhabited island in the Dhaalu Atoll, located 141.63 km southwest of the country’s capital, Malé.

The contract was signed today by Fathimath Shana Faarooq, Director general of Planning Ministry, and Shahid Hussain Moosa, MTCC COO.

Under this agreement, the construction of the harbor will consist of:

dredging of 15,578m³ along with the construction of a 373 meter breakwater;

294 meters of quay wall;

35 meters of revetment;

1470 square meters of pavement works.

Additionally, this agreement includes installation of 15 harbor lights, 2 channel lights and 10 mooring blocks.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $2.4 million and is expected to be completed in 408 days.