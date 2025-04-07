Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Work on Kaafu Atoll Gulhi land reclamation moves ahead

EXCLUSIVE: Work on Kaafu Atoll Gulhi land reclamation moves ahead

Land Reclamation
April 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The physical works of the Kaafu Atoll Gulhi land reclamation project are underway, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said.

photo courtesy of MTCC

This capital development program was inaugurated during a ceremony held last week by the Managing Director of MTCC, Ahmed Saudhee.

As part of the initiative, 10.15 hectares of land will be reclaimed.

In addition to the reclamation, the project includes extensive beach protection work, which will see the installation of 10,962 meters of boulder revetment, 362 meters of geobag revetment, and 88 meters of groynes.

The total cost of the project is MVR 89 million ($5.8 million).

The land reclamation is expected to help alleviate the island’s housing issues and open new opportunities for business development, MTCC said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles