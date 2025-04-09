Dredging and land reclamation works complete at Ungoofaaru

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
April 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has just released the latest update on its Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project at R. Ungoofaaru.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, they have now completed dredging and land reclamation operations.

Also, rock boulders required to resume shore protection works have been delivered to the site.

Overall project progress stands at 64%, MTCC said.

Scope of works include:

  • 10 hectares of land reclamation operations,
  • 838.60m rock boulder revetment,
  • 75m rock boulder groyne.

The value of the project is MVR 71.08 million ($4.6 million).


