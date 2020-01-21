Reducing Flood Risk in Leeds

Image source: BAM

Work has started on the next stage of a major scheme to reduce the risk of flooding in Leeds, BAM Nuttall Ltd reports. 

Construction on the second phase of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme will see flood defenses being built on the River Aire upstream of Leeds Station as part of a catchment wide approach to reducing flood risk.

Leeds City Council is working alongside the Environment Agency on the scheme which aims to invest £112.1 million in flood prevention measures for areas upstream of Leeds city center, to better protect 1,048 homes and 474 businesses.

The Phase 2 proposals are split into two steps and feature measures such as new defense walls, embankments and a large flood storage area.

The first step of Phase 2, at a cost of £87 million, will give protection against a one-in-100 chance of flooding in any given year along an 8 km stretch upstream of Leeds station including three key areas – Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills, Kirkstall Abbey and Kirkstall Meadows. These works are expected to be complete by winter 2022.

The second stage involves creating flood storage at Calverley, making use of an existing flood plain, and works at Apperley Bridge, which will bring the level of protection up to a one-in-200 chance of flooding in any given year, equivalent to the Boxing Day floods that hit areas such as Kirkstall in December 2015.

Today, works have started in the Wellington Bridge Street area upstream of the city center, on a flood defense wall running along the River Aire, BAM said.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Medway-Swale Strategy Adopted

The Environment Agency has now finalized and adopted the Medway Estuary and Swale Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk ...

read more →

Porthcawl Scheme Complete

A £3 million sea defense scheme, reducing the risk of flood and coastal erosion to nearly 260 seafront properties ...

read more →

Hinchcliffe Pushes for Leeds Work

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, the Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has called on the Government to commit ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Moving on with the Leeds Scheme

Survey works are starting at a listed bridge in Bradford, to create a detailed design to reduce flood risk in the ...

read more →

Wales New Plan Up for Comment

With almost a quarter-of-a-million properties in Wales at risk of flooding, the Minister for Environment, Energy ...

read more →

River Trent Works Get Underway

Last Friday, June 28th, marked the official start of work on a major Environment Agency flood scheme for the town ...

read more →

Perry Barr Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency has just announced that people living near a flood scheme being built in Sandwell Valley ...

read more →

VolkerStevin Joins Brunel's Center

VolkerStevin has partnered with Brunel University’s Center for Flood Risk and Resilience – set up with the ...

read more →

The River Thames Scheme

The Environment Agency has just announced that the final outline design for the River Thames Scheme is now ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Meeting on Rio Grande de Manatí

Close to a hundred citizens of the Ciales area attended a Rio Grande de Manatí flood risk feasibility study public ...

read more →

Green Light for Avonmouth Plans

South Gloucestershire Council’s Cabinet, a unitary authority in the South West of England region, has given the ...

read more →

Wales to Build New Defenses

Construction work is set to start on coastal risk management works as part of a £150 million program of investment ...

read more →

UK: New Study on Flood Defenses

The Environment Agency has just released a new economic assessment to aid planning for flooding and coastal risk ...

read more →

Meeting on Leeds Flood Scheme

Senior councilors in Leeds will be asked to approve proposals to proceed with the next phase of the Leeds Flood ...

read more →

Nonstructural Flood Risk Measure

Marco Ciarla, USACE Baltimore District’s Planning Division project manager, provided an overview of types of ...

read more →