East Cowes Flood Protection Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency is bidding to secure £500,000 in government funding to better protect homes and businesses in East Cowes from tidal flooding.

According to the EA, if the bid is successful, the scheme would bring increased flood protection to property and public areas of the town, better protecting families and businesses who have experienced flooding in the past and are aware of the destruction it can bring.

The plans follow the publication of the West Wight Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Strategy in 2017 which identified the town as a priority area because of the risk of tidal flooding.

The Environment Agency (EA) — working in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council — has reviewed a number of options to reduce the risk of sea-flooding to people and property in East Cowes.

Wesley Jones, the Environment Agency’s flood and coastal risk management team leader, said: “A series of measures could reduce the risk of flooding to East Cowes over the next 20 years, such as individual property protection and the deployment of a temporary flood barrier.”

“We would like to discuss these measures with the community and have arranged a local public drop-in session on 13 February 2020 so we can answer your questions about this scheme,” added Jones.

The public drop-in session will be held on Thursday, 13 February, between 2pm and 7pm at East Cowes Town Hall.