Guayaquil Dredging Pays Off

Image source: Jan De Nul

Terminal Portuario Guayaquil (TPG) achieved a record in Ecuadorian and regional port history on January 17 by welcoming the largest vessel to ever dock at a Latin American port and inaugurating the recently completed works to deepen the sea and estuary access channels that connect the sea buoy with the port terminals. 

Commenting the latest milestones, TPG CEO Luisenrique Navas said: “The modernization work was key to the port receiving a vessel of this size. We invested $25 million, which prepared us to operate with the new dredging, the deepened berth, cranes and other works.”

“Our terminal represents 40% of Ecuador’s throughput of import and export containers and moves an average of 16,500 TEUs each week. Therefore, what we are inaugurating today will, without a doubt, have a major impact on the Ecuadorian port system.”

The dredging work was completed by Canal Guayaquil, a subsidiary of the Luxembourg based company Jan De Nul, which will maintain the channel for the next 24 years.

Under the project, they dredged the 92-kilometer channel and eliminated a rocky area known as Los Goles, which was an obstacle for ships.

The channel was deepened from 9,5 meters to 12,5 meters or 13 meters, depending on the tides.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

NY Senators Support GLCRS

Following vicious flooding of Lake Ontario during two of the last three years, with private and public property and ...

read more →

Presenting Proposals for LSU Plan

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, ...

read more →

All Set for King’s Lynn Dredging

A maintenance dredging program, aimed for the safety of shipping within the enclosed Docks King’s Lynn in Norfolk, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

MTCC Nets Meedhoo Contract

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the Dh. Meedhoo Harbor ...

read more →

DRAGA4030 for HH Van der Velde

Rohr-Idreco, a manufacturer of deep digging electric dredging vessels and equipment for the mining and dredging ...

read more →

2020 Midwest Chapter Meeting

The 2020 WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting will be held on March 24-26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Hyatt Regency ...

read more →

Reducing Flood Risk in Leeds

Work has started on the next stage of a major scheme to reduce the risk of flooding in Leeds, BAM Nuttall Ltd ...

read more →

Full Support for Florida Projects

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recently wrote to R.D. James, the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Civil ...

read more →

River Parrett Work Moves Ahead

Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) yesterday announced the latest update from the River Parrett dredging scheme, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Boost for Port Beach Rock Wall

The McGowan Government will contribute $200,000 towards a temporary rock wall to protect the infrastructure at Port ...

read more →

PHOTO: Werkendam at IJsselmeer

Van Oord’s crane vessel Werkendam has arrived at the IJsselmeer to start working on the Windpark Fryslân nearshore ...

read more →

Port Hedland Dredging Pays Off

Industry in the Pilbara will be able to further maximize tonnages through the Port of Port Hedland with potential ...

read more →

GC Beach Strategy Pays Off

The Queensland’s City of Gold Coast multi-million dollar commitment to its beaches has paid off, with new ...

read more →

Peruvian Wharf Dredging Pays Off

Peruvian Wharf – Brett Aggregates’ new hub site alongside the Thames in East London – reached a significant ...

read more →

Guayaquil Dredging Pays Off

Contecon Guayaquil, the Ecuadorian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), set a new ...

read more →