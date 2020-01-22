More Jobs to Flow from $80 Million Gladstone Project

Almost 40 local jobs will be created to support a major channel widening and land reclamation project in Gladstone Harbor this year.

The $80 million Clinton Vessel Interaction Project being led by Gladstone Ports Corporation will widen the Clinton Channel by about 100 meters and to further develop port facility area at Fisherman’s Landing.

The work is needed to create a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and berthed ships in the channel.

Ships leaving Wiggins Island Coal Terminal pass within 80 meters of berthed ships at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, which can cause wash to potentially break mooring lines and damage ships.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said that the project will create around 37 local jobs for the region and is the result of significant investigations and detailed planning going back several years.

“We need a solid pipeline of investment in Gladstone’s port to ensure it meets the needs of the larger, more modern ships that will want to call in here,” Mr Butcher said. “This project is an important step in preparing the harbor for that, as will be the larger $760 million Gatcombe and Golding Cutting Channel project, which is undergoing an environmental assessment at the moment.”

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said that the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project was due to be finished in the second half of 2020.

“With a focus on zero harm, ensuring the safety of the Clinton Channel and everyone operating within it, is the driving force behind this investment,” Mr Walker said. “The project will be delivered under stringent environmental guidelines. A lot of work has been done to ensure this project meets guidelines set out in the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan (Commonwealth of Australia 2015), so it’s exciting to see another major milestone reached and work due to start.”

According to Gladstone Ports Corporation, shipping within the port will not be affected while works are undertaken.