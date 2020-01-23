Kootenay Dredging Wraps Up

zoom Image source: gov.bc.ca

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake was completed in Fall of 2019 to avoid future service changes to the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service, the Government of British Columbia informs.

During the works, the crews dredged three shallow areas in the West Arm of Kootenay Lake to ensure the long-term navigational safety of the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service.

Environmental monitors were onsite to ensure that commitment was met, according to an official announcement.

Material dredged from the shallows was safely deposited in the main body of Kootenay Lake, as approved by all relevant regulatory bodies.

Background

Depth surveys had identified three shallow areas in the channel that impacted safe navigation through the West Arm.

To ensure ongoing safety and reliability, dredging was required at these shallow points.

Now that dredging is completed, MV Osprey 2000 has improved capacity to safely navigate the West Arm at all times of year.