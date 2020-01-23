Kootenay Dredging Wraps Up

Image source: gov.bc.ca

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake was completed in Fall of 2019 to avoid future service changes to the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service, the Government of British Columbia informs.

During the works, the crews dredged three shallow areas in the West Arm of Kootenay Lake to ensure the long-term navigational safety of the Kootenay Lake Ferry Service.

Environmental monitors were onsite to ensure that commitment was met, according to an official announcement.

Material dredged from the shallows was safely deposited in the main body of Kootenay Lake, as approved by all relevant regulatory bodies.

Background

Depth surveys had identified three shallow areas in the channel that impacted safe navigation through the West Arm.

To ensure ongoing safety and reliability, dredging was required at these shallow points.

Now that dredging is completed, MV Osprey 2000 has improved capacity to safely navigate the West Arm at all times of year.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

Gladstone Dredging Wraps Up

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 23-29, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 16-22, 2019). ...

read more →

Kootenay Lake Project Starts Soon

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake is set to begin September 24, and will last until ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Galloper Dredging Wraps Up

Land and Water, a UK based inland waterway and coastal environmental engineering company, recently completed ...

read more →

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 25-31, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jan De Nul Busy in Uruguay

Jan De Nul Group announced today that their project team in Uruguay has completed the first round of dredging works ...

read more →