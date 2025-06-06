Høj Nordic completes dredging in the German Wadden Sea

Back to overview
Dredging
June 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Høj Nordic recently completed a complex and specialized dredging operation in the German part of the Wadden Sea.

Photo courtesy of Høj Nordic

The assignment involved dredging to a depth of -4.5 meters at a ferry berth and was carried out as part of a regular maintenance routine performed each spring and autumn.

The purpose was to ensure sufficient draft for ferry operations and to maintain safe navigational conditions in the shallow and dynamic waters.

The work was performed under particularly challenging conditions due to strong tidal currents in the area. A key limitation was that dredging operations were only permitted during the outgoing tide.

The company’s dredger, Vilma Høj demonstrated her capacity and versatility in an environment where both technical competence and local knowledge are essential.

