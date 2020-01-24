Phase II of the Carteret County Renourishment Project Starting Soon

Image source: Carteret County

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of February, the Shore Protection Office reports.

According to the officials, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) plans to mobilize land- and water-based pipe, heavy equipment, personnel, etc. this week and dredging/pumping is scheduled to begin in early February.

The dredge Liberty Island will arrive on-site first and will generally progress and “leapfrog” east to west from Atlantic Beach and continue into Pine Knoll Shores, the Carteret County Shore Protection Office said in the release.

They also added that in mid-March the larger hopper dredge, the Ellis Island will essentially relieve the Liberty Island of her duties and continue “leapfrogging” down the beach to finish the Phase II effort in West Emerald Isle before the April 30th environmental window closes for the sea turtle nesting season and other biological resources.

Phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards (cy) of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.

Phase III of the Post-Florence Renourishment Project is tentatively scheduled for winter 2020-2021 and will encompass Central and Western Emerald Isle.

 

