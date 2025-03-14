Back to overview
Upcoming drone surveys for the Grand Strand beach renourishment

Beach Nourishment
March 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a beach renourishment project along the Grand Strand, beginning in June 2025.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Surfside Beach

In preparation, aerial drone surveys will be conducted between March and May 2025 to map current beach contours.

The objective of these drone surveys is to capture high-resolution topographical data of the beach and dune systems and to assess and document shoreline conditions for environmental monitoring.

Late last year, the Army Corps awarded a $72 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to place two million cubic yards of dredged sand along 26 miles of the Grand Strand coastline.

Work on the project is expected to start this summer, with estimated completion sometime in 2026. Further information on the construction timeline will be released once the contractors work plan is finalized and a mobilization date had been coordinated.

